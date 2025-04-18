Nigerian govt launches BisonFly to secure discounted air travel for civil servants

The Federal Government has unveiled the BisonFly Project, a new initiative designed to significantly reduce air travel expenses for civil servants across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, the BisonFly Project will operate through a centralized, optimized, and technology-driven discount system. This system aims to streamline the process of arranging air travel for government bodies.

Speaking at the project launch in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, described BisonFly as a strategic initiative developed by the Federal Ministry of Finance. He emphasized that the project is a direct response to the government’s commitment to expenditure reduction by leveraging its collective bargaining power to secure lower airfares for civil servants.

“This initiative supports our commitment to responsible financial management,” Edun stated. “By centralising travel bookings and securing discounted fares, we aim to reduce costs and enhance service delivery, similar to the practices adopted by international organisations such as the World Bank.”

The BisonFly system will utilize digital booking tools and centralized platforms to ensure greater transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements. The platform is anticipated to be fully operational within the next few months.

Read also: Suspended Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan cries out after armed attack on family home

The Minister also charged the project implementation team with the responsibility of ensuring the successful execution of this vital government initiative, underscoring the importance of meeting deadlines and achieving demonstrable results.

Raymond Omenka Omachi, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, hailed the BisonFly Project as “a model for fiscal responsibility in the public service, with the potential for broader applications beyond government operations.”

The project was conceived and developed by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit, in collaboration with ICT specialists and other relevant stakeholders. A dedicated team has been established to oversee the program’s rollout and ensure it delivers tangible improvements in cost management and overall public sector operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now