Nigerian govt launches dashboards to monitor COVID-19 expenses, responses

The Federal Government on Thursday formally launched two transparent dashboards to monitor the nation’s COVID-19 expenses and other responses.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, launched the dashboards during the 61st joint national briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said the dashboards corroborated the task force focus on a data-driven response, adding that they had been consistently maintained from the onset.

According to him, the first was the Incidence and Response Tracker Dashboard developed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

He said: “The second is the COVID-19 Resource Tracking Dashboard developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Similarly, transparency, governance, and accountability are core values of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Since the inception of the task force, we have been committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s COVID-19 response reflects these values, especially in the face of all the scrutiny, mis, and dis-information on the PTF’s activities.

“Since international best practices remain our hallmark, the PTF has been tracking donations and technical assistance received from individuals, groups, and various national and international organisations.

“These donations, alongside the disbursements across the federation, have been documented.

“They are now open for everyone to see through the activation of these dashboards, which are now accessible on the PTF website www.statehouse.gov.ng/covid19/.”

Mustapha said the dashboards are transparent and very interactive portals for all the task force resource mobilisation activities, donations, needs, and disbursements.

