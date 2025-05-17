Nigerian govt launches online platform to streamline citizenship, business services

Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior has unveiled a new digital platform for managing citizenship and business applications.

The platform, announced on Saturday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, is designed to simplify the application process for individuals and corporate entities, significantly reducing turnaround times and improving overall service delivery.

“This innovation reflects our commitment to building a more efficient, transparent, and secure system for citizenship administration,” Ajani stated. “With this new platform, users can expect an improved experience that aligns with global best practices in digital public service.”

Accessible via interior.gov.ng and candb.interior.gov.ng, the portal offers a centralised process for citizenship and business-related services. Stakeholders can also make inquiries or seek support via email at [email protected].

The launch is part of a broader reform agenda championed by the Ministry to digitise public services and strengthen Nigeria’s administrative infrastructure.

This development follows other key initiatives, including the introduction of pre-filled landing and exit cards for international visitors, announced by Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo earlier this year. The cards are part of a larger strategy to harmonise immigration data and enhance national security.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the government is working to integrate immigration processes with real-time verification systems from Interpol, criminal records databases, and background-check agencies. This, he said, will eliminate unauthorized approvals and bolster the integrity of migration management in Nigeria.

