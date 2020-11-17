Nigerian govt lifts ban on Lufthansa, Air France

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lifted the ban imposed on Lufthansa, Air France/KLM and has thus given the approval for the airlines to operate international flights into Nigeria.

This was made known on Tuesday in a series of tweets by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who added that Qatar Airways has also been granted approval to resume flights to Abuja.

The minister also noted that before the end of the year, there may be a possibility accommodating foreign travelers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and Enugu Airport.

He wrote thus on Twitter; “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”

Recall that in the month of September, the federal government did not approve the resumption of international flights for some airlines including; Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, TAAG Angola Airlines, Air Namibia, RwandAir and Royal Air Maroc.

