Nigerian govt lifts ban on RTEAN in Lagos, as new leadership emerges

The ban slammed on the activities and operations of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos State has been lifted, as the Federal and Lagos State Governments have resolved the crisis rocking the association in the state.

With the resolution of the crisis, the contentious issue of RTEAN leadership in the state was also laid to rest, with the unanimous appointment of a new leadership for the union in Lagos State.

According to a letter signed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to the Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Adeshina Teslim (aka Okanlomo), has been appointed as the new Chairman of RTEAN in Lagos State with effect from January 1.

According to Ribadu, the Lagos State office of RTEAN and all properties hitherto taken away are hereby returned to the union.

He also stated that the operation of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos State is to resume with immediate effect.

“No member of RTEAN will be victimized by the Union or Lagos State Government for their role in the dispute. Lagos State Government, its agencies, and the general public are to be intimated about the peaceful resolution.

“On this premise, you are humbly requested to intimate the union on the amicable resolution of the dispute and the highlights of the agreements reached,” the NSA stated in the letter.

Ribadu noted that the action was in compliance with the provisions of Item 6 of the Memorandum of Understanding dated October 2, 2023 between the FGN and the Organised Labour to interven in the crisis to facilitate peaceful resolution of the issues. The intervention of the FGN, he said, was also in line with the commitment of the present administration to bolster industrial harmony and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law.

Teslim, while reacting to his appointment, thanked the Federal Government through the National Security Adviser for successfully resolving the issues in Lagos State RTEAN and the TUC.

