Nigerian govt lifts suspension on Emirates Airlines

The Federal Government has lifted the suspension earlier placed on Emirates Airlines flights in Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday night, said Emirates Airlines’ suspension was lifted after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities granted the airline’s permission to withdraw the directive on Rapid Antigen Testing to be undertaken by passengers prior to the departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria.

The federal government had earlier on Friday suspended all Emirates Airlines flights from Nigeria over violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

READ ALSO: FG suspends Emirates flights from Nigeria

But in the latest directive, the NCAA chief stressed that the airline is expected to comply with all the protocols put in place by the Nigerian government.

The statement read: “Emirates Airlines will be duly informed of ongoing enforcement actions by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority with regards to the established non-compliances to PTF directives and protocols as enumerated in our letter of February 4, 2021.”

Join the conversation

Opinions