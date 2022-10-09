Nigerian govt lists Flutterwave CEO, Adadevoh, Fashola, 434 others for national honours

The Federal Government has listed the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, a medical doctor, Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, and 435 others for this year’s National Honours Award.

Agboola’s Flutterwave is a Nigerian fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent.

Flutterwave was valued at more than $3 billion in February after it received $250 million in Series D funding, establishing the fintech firm as Africa’s most valuable startup.

Since its inception, the company has processed over 200 million transactions worth over $16 billion and served over 900,000 businesses worldwide.

Adadevoh became a household name when the deadly Ebola epidemic ravaged West Africa in 2014.

During the Ebola outbreak, she was the Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at First Consultants Medical Centre in Obalende area of Lagos, where she had worked for over 20 years.

She became a heroine after identifying and containing the first Ebola case in Nigeria, effectively saving millions of people from the disease.

Her actions enabled Nigerian health officials to quickly contain the disease and the country was declared Ebola-free within 93 days.

Agboola and the late Adadevoh will be conferred with the national honour of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Other recipients of the OON include the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina.

Other recipients of the honour honours are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (CON), Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (CFR), Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (CON), Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva (CON) and late nationalist, Anthony Enahoro (CON).

However, the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, were among the notable omissions from the list.

