Nigerian govt lists Lagos, Abuja, Kano, 2 other airports for resumption of flight operations

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, on Wednesday, listed five airports where flight operations would resume on June 21.

In a letter with reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/121 and forwarded to Accountable Managers of all domestic and foreign airlines in the country, the NCAA chief, the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, Imo State, have been given the go-ahead by the Federal Government to resume flight operations on June 21.

He said other airports would be added gradually to flight operations after a review and assessment of the situation.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had said on Monday that local flight operations would resume at the various airports across the country on June 21.

However, the PTF was silent on the commencement date for international flights.

The federal government had in March ordered the closure of the country’s airports for local and international flights following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Nuhu said: “Following the announcement by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the easing of and the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, we wish to inform the industry of the following.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on 20th June 2020.

“The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on June 21 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“Others are Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri while other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment.

The NCAA chief, however, said all flights to any airport outside the five listed airports should comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

