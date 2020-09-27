Nigerian govt makes last effort to avert strike, to meet labour leaders tonight | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian government has fixed a meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders by 7pm today (Sunday), in a last effort to avert the union proposed strike action from Monday.

Organised labour is insisting that the government reverses the recent hike in prices of petrol and electricity tariff and have vowed to proceed on a nationwide strike from September 28, if its demands were not met.

The union members had earlier fixed the meeting to hold on Monday by 3pm.

However, a statement the deputy director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, released on Sunday afternoon said:

READ ALSO: Planned strike can only bring more hardship for ordinary Nigerians, Minister Lai tells Labour

“The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige will be meeting with the Organized Labour.

“The meeting earlier scheduled for Monday 28th September 2020 is now scheduled as follows:

“Date: Today, Sunday, 27th September 2020.

Venue: Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

Time: 7pm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions