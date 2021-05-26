Nigerian govt may borrow from NDDC, Sukuk to complete Calabar-Itu road project | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has been advised to borrow funds from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or Sukuk bond to finance major parts of the Calabar- Itu road project.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Mohammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs Senator, Ita Enang, on Tuesday disclosed that the fund allocated to the road in the 2021 budget was not enough to execute it.

Enang who was inspecting part of the road already completed by Julius Berger commended the company for the quality of work done as it was following the design by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“This is the portion which has been completed by Julius Berger, it’s only about three to four kilometers of the 22 kilometers that they have completed besides the pavement. Not that nothing has been done, just that they haven’t completed and gone far.

“We appreciate the quality of the road, if you see the width and everything, it’s according to the design of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and they have completed it according to standard.

“I want the people of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Abia states to commend and appreciate the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and we want to assure that the rest of the project will be funded more in the next budget.

“There is money in the 2021 budget, but it is not much to go far for this, but the one we’re anxious to commence is the aspect of the road that was awarded to CCECC which they are yet to commence because we are yet to mobilise them.

“We are trying to get funds from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), from other sources, and of course from Sukkuk bond to be able to complete these sides,” Enang said.

By Victor Uzoho…

