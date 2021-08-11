Nigerian govt may reverse Twitter ban soon

There might be respite for Nigerian Twitter users as the Federal Government on Wednesday intimated its resolve to reverse the suspension on the ban on the usage of the network.

A statement issued by the Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister stayed in the statement that the suspension will happen “in a matter of days.”

The Minister further noted that the meeting with Twitter was amicable with agreements reached in all areas except three.

The remaining three unresolved areas, are simply a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ there would be an implementation of conditions discussed, Lai stated.

One of the pending issues according to the minister is in relation to the condition that Twitter establishes a legal presence in Nigeria, registered as a Nigerian company with an office address and an employee to serve as a country representative in the country.

However, the micro-blogging site has maintained that the earliest it can establish a company is in 2022.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the FG suspended Twitter’s operations in June after the social media platform deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for breaching the site’s rules, though government insists that its action had nothing to do with the deletion of the president’s tweet.

