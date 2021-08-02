Politics
Nigerian govt meets ASUU on fresh strike
The Federal Government met the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday over the union’s threat to embark on a fresh strike in the country.
The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, was convened by the minister in charge of the ministry, Chris Ngige, to evaluate the implementation of the agreement signed by both parties last year.
The meeting took place at the ministry’s Conference Hall in Abuja.
ASUU suspended its nine-month strike on December 5 last year.
The university lecturers are demanding improved conditions in the institutions and their exclusion from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), among others.
ASUU had a few weeks ago threatened to resume the strike over the federal government’s alleged failure to honour the agreement.
READ ALSO: ASUU announces plans to embark on fresh strike
Ngige said the meeting evaluated seven key issues, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the implementation stages of the agreement.
He said the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been directed to expedite action on the integrity test on the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) proposed by the university lecturers.
The minister added that the government had also paid the sum of N30billion as the University Revitalization Fund as contained in the agreement since January.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....