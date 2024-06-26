News
Nigerian govt meets ASUU to avert strike in varsities
The Federal Government delegation and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) met on Wednesday to avert a strike in the universities.
The meeting held in the office of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, was attended by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, and other top officials in the ministry.
The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who led the union’s delegation told journalists the meeting was to deliberate on lingering issues affecting the universities to avert the planned strike actions.
The union had a few weeks ago threatened to resume the strike suspended in October 2022 over the government’s refusal to honour the agreement reached by both parties.
He said: “There are a lot of issues that are outstanding within the system and we believe that before now, they would have been taken care of.
“The issues would have been resolved in line with the promise made by President Bola Tinubu and there will not be a strike in the university system.
“We hope that this meeting will be able to resolve some of these issues so that we can move forward as a country as well as our university system.”
Earlier, the minister said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both parties to rub minds on issues affecting the university system.
Mamman said ASUU had earlier written to the ministry, detailing several issues and concerns affecting the universities and the union.
He stressed that the issues required interactions between the union and government officials to avert any strike proposed by the union.
