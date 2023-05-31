Nigerian govt meets labour over fuel subsidy crisis

Organised labour on Wednesday met with representatives of the Federal Government over the crisis trailing the removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu had in his inaugural address shortly after taking the oath of office at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday ended the fuel subsidy regime in the country.

The president, who stressed that the fuel subsidy regime cannot be sustained by his administration, however, promised to channel funds for the scheme into better uses for the benefit of Nigerians.

The decision has been met with protests by individuals and groups, including the Labour Party, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) following the return of queues to filling stations and the increase in fuel prices by marketers across the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited had since announced a new pump price for petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at its fuel stations across the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, led the labour team to the meeting held at the office of Chief of Staff to the President inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The federal government was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Melee Kyari, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.

However, the outcome of the meeting has not been made public.

