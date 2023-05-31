News
Nigerian govt meets labour over fuel subsidy crisis
Organised labour on Wednesday met with representatives of the Federal Government over the crisis trailing the removal of fuel subsidy.
Tinubu had in his inaugural address shortly after taking the oath of office at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday ended the fuel subsidy regime in the country.
The president, who stressed that the fuel subsidy regime cannot be sustained by his administration, however, promised to channel funds for the scheme into better uses for the benefit of Nigerians.
The decision has been met with protests by individuals and groups, including the Labour Party, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) following the return of queues to filling stations and the increase in fuel prices by marketers across the country.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited had since announced a new pump price for petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at its fuel stations across the country.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, led the labour team to the meeting held at the office of Chief of Staff to the President inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The federal government was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Melee Kyari, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.
However, the outcome of the meeting has not been made public.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...