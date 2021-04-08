Nigerian govt to meet striking resident doctors Friday | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government will meet with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the doctors.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will lead the federal government’s team to the meeting holding at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The resident doctors embarked on strike last Thursday over the federal government’s failure to address their demands.

The doctors are demanding the payment of house officers’ salaries and upward review of hazard allowance, among others.

