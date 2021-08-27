Nigerian govt moves to avoid another strike by SSANU/NASU

In order to forestall the outbreak of another strike, the Federal Government has pledged to ensure the payment of the arrears of the consequential adjustment on minimum wage owed the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions by the end of October.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the ministry of labour and employment spokesman, Mr Charles Akpan, on behalf of the Minister.

Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had disclosed this on Thursday.

This was at the end of a meeting between the FG and the Joint Action Committee of the two unions, convened to examine the level of implementation of the Memorandum of Action it signed with the unions in February 2021.

Ngige commended the unions for their understanding and maturity in cooperating with the government to resolve the issues, emphasising that the government did not take them for granted.

He stated that the meeting agreed that the payment of the arrears be fast-tracked between now and the end of October, adding that arrears of salary and promotion had been captured in the 2021 Supplementary Budget.

Ngige stated that it was not the government’s intention to owe but that the delay was caused by the difficulty in getting the actual number of people qualified for the arrears, “as a lot of people had joined the service from 2020 while the period of the arrears spanned 19th April – 31st December 2019.’’

READ ALSO: IPPIS: Nigerian govt promises to consider alternative proposed by SSANU, NASU

The statement read, “The meeting agreed to correct the anomalies in the payment of hazard allowance caused by an error in printing, which had seen all members collecting the same sum of money across board, with no distinction between senior and junior.

“Regarding the Responsibility Allowance, where Heads of Unit were omitted, Ngige disclosed that their employers had been given two weeks to rectify the anomalies to enable the affected people to get the appropriate allowance due to them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions