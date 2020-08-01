Nigerian govt moves to rescue stranded ladies in Lebanon

Help may be on the way for some trafficked Nigerian ladies in Lebanon whose call for help went viral on Friday.

This is as the Nigerian Government, through the office of Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, on Saturday, said the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons was already addressing the development.

The viral video had revealed how the stranded ladies were camped in one room with faulty toilet in a building at Dawra city in Lebanon, after allegedly escaping from the inhuman treatment by their hosts.

One of the victims, Miss Adebisi Comfort-Oluwatoyin, reportedly spoke with Journalists International Forum for Migration, pleading with the Nigeria Immigration Service and NAPTIP and others to save them.

“Help us plead with the Nigeria Immigration Service and NAPTIP and others to save us. The Nigerian embassy in Lebanon has tried but we want to go back home.

“Our belongings and international passports were seized with no payments for the service we have been rendering for months. They loosen and cut our hairs with razor blade.

“The police and their immigration are always on their side. We are not getting justice and our lives are in danger,” the victim was quoted as saying.

Responding to an enquiry on the efforts made to rescue the ladies, Abike Dabiri tweeted, “NAPTIP is the agency responsible for trafficking. They assured that they are on this and other trafficking cases.”

