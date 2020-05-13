Nigerian govt moves to sanction firms flouting expatriate quota laws in oil sector

The Nigerian government has firmed up plans to ensure strict implementation of its policies on expatriate quota in the oil and gas sector by keeping foreign professionals’ recruitment under closer surveillance and applying penalty in the case of breach.

It affirmed in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday that contractors and operators were contacting manpower supply companies, licenced by the Department of Petroleum (DPR) Resources to hire Nigerian professionals only, to recruit foreigners.

““It is also disturbing that operators and major service providers promote this illegal practice by entering into contract agreements with these manpower supply companies to source expatriates for positions which in several cases had been denied quota and earmarked to be occupied by Nigerians.

“This practice circumvents laid down statutory approval processes and compliance requirements for obtaining Expatriate Quota Positions,” it said in a note joitly signed by Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Sarki Auwalu, Chief Executive Officer of the DPR.

The document enjoined operators, service providers and other related firms to henceforth ensure that no foreign employee is deployed under such manpower supply contracts in any way.

“Companies seeking to engage expatriates in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry must ensure that they obtain the relevant approvals from NCDMB before applying for Expatriate Quota, TWP or other entry permits from Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service or other agencies of government.

“Companies deploying expatriates in the Nigerian oil and gas industry are to ensure full compliance with the guidelines and requirements of the Ministry of Interior and NCDMB including registration on the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS) as well as biometrics enrolment of all expatriate personnel in their employment,” the statement read further,” the statement further read.

The NCDMB promised to step up its monitoring and evaluation efforts in a bid to spot companies culpable of illegal expatriate deployment and breaching the rules guiding the DPR manpower supply permits in order to apply sanctions where necessary.

“Companies in the oil and gas sector intending to apply for Expatriate Quota Positions should submit and process their applications to the Board by registering and applying on the NOGICJQS portals.”

