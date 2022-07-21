Nigerian govt mulls Okada ban over insecurity

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday the Federal Government was considering a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles in a bid to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Malami, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja, said the government also mulled the idea of banning mining activities in the country.

He added that several strategies aimed at tackling the problem were considered at the meeting.

He said motorcycles provide the means of transportation for terrorists while mining is their source of funds for the purchase of arms.

The AGF said: “Placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists. This will be done in the national interest.

“We are Nigerians because Nigeria as a country exists and any issue that will translate into a threat to national security or the corporate existence of the country requires certain sacrifices.

“So, regardless of the means that is being considered for the possible banning, this is a sacrifice that we see as what will help address the security challenges and I think no sacrifice is too big as far as that issue is concerned.

“If you look at it critically, the number of people using motorcycles is not up to 20 percent of the Nigerian population and I think that the sacrifice we all have to make in a bid to rescue our country.”

