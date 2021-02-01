Nigerian govt mulls suspension of UAE, Netherlands flights over COVID-19 protocols

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said on Monday the Federal Government was looking at the possibility of suspending flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands over the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries.

Nuhu, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja, said the UAE and Netherlands recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test four hours before departing the country.

He said: “In addition to the requirements, there is a requirement for PCR test before passengers depart from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board.

“For us, passengers do the test 72 hours before departure and then the PCR test and the PTF recognises the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done.

READ ALSO: Why Nigerian govt has not banned UK flights over new COVID-19 strain – Lai Mohammed

“If UAE and Netherlands insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria.”

The NCAA chief added that both countries and airlines would not determine for Nigeria, who to approve or how the tests would be conducted.

Nuhu said the federal government would hold discussions with the UAE, Netherlands, and the airlines on the matter.

“This will enable the PTF to have a clear and transparent process of determining who will do these test based on the requirement for accreditation by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Laboratory Council, Lagos State Government for Lagos airport and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for Abuja airport,” Nuhu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions