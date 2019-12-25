Nigerian govt must guarantee Sowore’s safety —US lawmakers  

United States lawmakers have reacted to the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

They are Bob Menendez, a ranking member of the U. S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and another senator, Cory Booker.

Menendez, reacting via his verified twitter handle, said he was gratified to hear of Sowore’s release, added that he was hopeful Nigeria’s justice system would run a transparent and credible legal process.

“I’m gratified to hear of Mr Sowore’s release, and I expect the government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody.

“I am hopeful that moving forward we can rely on the Nigerian justice system for a transparent, credible legal process. I plan to continue to closely watch further proceedings in Mr Sowore’s case,” he wrote.

Booker on the other hand said although the political activist’s release was commendable, “unfortunately he can’t join his family in New Jersey for the (Xmas) holidays.”

“Glad to hear that Omoyele Sowore has been released from prison, though it’s unfortunate he can’t join his family in NJ for the holidays. Now, the Nigerian government must assure his continued safety and security as he awaits his trial and cease their concerning attacks on the press,” he tweeted

