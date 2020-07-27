Nigerian govt names train stations after Tinubu, Fashola, Osinbajo, others

The federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has named train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after “deserving Nigerians”, according to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

This was revealed late on Monday evening via the official Twitter handle of the New Media aide to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi.

He revealed in the post on Twitter that the Apapa station was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the Agege station was conferred on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other conferred with train station names include Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station), and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station).’

The list also includes: Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station), Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Alex Ekwueme (Operations Control Centre).

Not left of the list are other personalities namely; Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Dr. Olushola Saraki (Ajaokuta station), Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station), Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station), Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station), Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) (Igbanke station), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex), Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka station), Micheal Ibru (Opara station), Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor)

