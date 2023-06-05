News
Nigerian govt, NLC meet to resolve dispute over fuel subsidy
The Federal Government met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday to address the dispute arising from the removal of petrol subsidy.
The NLC had on June 2 given the federal government a five-day ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol or face a nationwide strike.
The ultimatum expired on Wednesday.
The Congress action followed the return of long queues at filling stations and an increase in the prices of petrol across the country following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on the removal of fuel subsidy in his inaugural address last Monday.
READ ALSO: Court stops NLC, TUC fuel subsidy strike
The NLC boycotted Sunday’s meeting between the government and the Trade Union Congress (NUC) meeting in Abuja and vowed to go ahead with the planned strike.
The National Industrial Court had since restrained the unions from proceeding with the industrial action.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, led the Congress delegation to the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at about 6:00 p.m.
The federal government was represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Melee Kyari, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole and the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zaccheus Adedeji, among others.
Representatives of the TUC were also at the meeting,
