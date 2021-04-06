Nigerian govt offers amnesty to escaped prisoners if they return to Owerri correctional facility | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt offers amnesty to escaped prisoners if they return to Owerri correctional facility
The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has assured fugitives who escaped from the custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo capital, of amnesty if they willfully return.
The minister gave the assurance while inspecting the centre on Tuesday, April 6, following last Sunday’s breakout following an attack on the facility by unknown gunmen.
The minister said that unlawful escape from custody was a crime but assured that willful returnees will be exempted from a trial for unlawful escape, but not for the actual crimes for which they were initially convicted.
He advised the fugitives to return and vowed to ensure that those involved in the attack were brought to book.
READ ALSO: Aregbesola admits restructuring needed to move country forward
According to the minister, the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to fish out perpetrators of what he described as a “dastardly act”.
”Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but the government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who willfully return.
”They will no longer be charged with an unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run,” he said.
Speaking, Deputy Controller of Correctional Service in charge of Owerri custodial centre, DCC Seye Oduntan, said that 36 inmates stayed back after the attack while six persons had so far returned.
He urged members of the public to keep faith in security agencies and feed them with useful information that would enable the arrest of the fugitives.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...