Nigerian govt offers reason for reduced Covid-19 cases in Lagos

The Federal Government has revealed why Lagos State has recorded a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

While explaining the reason for the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases in Lagos, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said that it was due to the large-test conducted in the State.

Aliyu who revealed this on Thursday during a media briefing said that Lagos had recorded a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases, with the number rising to as high as 404 infections in a single day on August 22, 2020.

He said that the daily count started decreasing in late August, dropping to as low as 20 cases on September 2.

“Lagos already has three-fold the number of positives that were tested. Lagos numbers are coming down because they have tested widely in the past and they’ve been able to take measures. It’s only by testing and knowing your numbers that you can implement your COVID programme,” Aliyu said.

“It depends on the number of tests. It’s one of the reasons why we keep on encouraging state governments to please continue to push for more and more testing,” he added.

