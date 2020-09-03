Nigerian govt okays full reopening of schools

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday directed state governments and school administrators to begin preparations for the full reopening of schools across the country.

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of all learning centres across the country in a bid to check the spread of the COVID-19 among students.

Some state governments had last week ordered schools in the various states to reopen from September 14.

The federal government had earlier directed students in exit classes to return to school ahead of the final examinations.

Aliyu, who gave the directive during a media briefing held at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, however, said the PTF recommended a phased resumption of students in schools.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt adjusts curfew period

He said: “For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

“Meanwhile, all daycares and educational institutions are to remain closed to in-classes until this level of risk is assessed. And if there will be the opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”

Join the conversation

Opinions