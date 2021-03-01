Nigerian govt opens portal for e-registration of covid-19 vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

The federal government, on Monday, urged Nigerians to register for Covid-19 vaccination as the country prepares to take delivery of some doses of the jab.

Nigeria is scheduled to receive the first batch of 3.92m doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday from COVAX.

The e-registration would be done via the portal of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“Please visit the website http://nphcda.gov.ng and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration’ to register for #COVID19 vaccination,” the Nigerian government said in a tweet.

Ghana’s president and vice president had earlier today took the AstraZeneca covid-19 from COVAX on live television today.

