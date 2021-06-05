Nigerian govt orders arrest of persons using Twitter despite ban | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has upped the ante regarding its crackdown on Twitter, by signing a decree ensuring the prosecution of persons using the social media platform despite its ban.

This was confirmed via a statement issued by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday.

In the statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Minister’s spokesman, Malami directed for the immediate prosecution of violators of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “The AGF directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“He also directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

Nigerians had woken up on Saturday to encounter difficulties in accessing the Twitter platform, while some bypassed the hurdle using VPN.

By Mayowa Oladeji

