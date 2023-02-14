Nigerian govt orders closure of all Polytechnics for elections

The Federal Government has directed the closure of all Polytechnics across the country as the nation gears up for the 2023 general elections on February 25 and March 11, respectively.

This followed a similar directive last week by the National Universities Commission (NUC) ordering that all universities across the country be closed down to enable students participate in the elections.

The new directive was issued by Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in a circular issued on Monday in Abuja on his behalf by an official of the ministry, I.O Folorunsho.

In the circular, addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje, Adamu directed that the instruction be conveyed to Rectors and Provosts of all polytechnics and that academic activities should be stopped between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

“In view of concerns expressed on the security of staff, students, and properties of our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all polytechnics be shut down,” the circular noted.

“And academic activities will be suspended between Wednesday, Feb.22 and Tues. March 14, 2023,” it added.

