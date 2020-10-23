Nigerian govt orders hospitals to treat victims of #EndSARS violence even without payment

The Federal Government has directed all federal medical institutions to ensure that #EndSARS protesters arriving their facilities are treated.

The government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdulahi, on Thursday, also said that it was considering “emergency medical services” as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country.

According to the directive, #EndSARS protesters arriving federal tertiary hospitals “with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.”

He said: “All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This administration places priority on the health and well-being of citizens and residents, and is committed to ensuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

“Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of face masks and hand sanitizers as well as social distancing in order to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID -19 in Nigeria.”

