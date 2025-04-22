Nigerian govt orders probe of NSCDC officers for alleged N5.2m extortion

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an investigation into allegations of extortion involving some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Babatunde Alao, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

A post emerged on social media recently, alleging that some NSCDC personnel extorted N5.2 million from a group of young men traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to Akure, Ondo State.

The minister, in the statement, vowed that any officer found guilty would face the full weight of the law.

He stressed that the ministry would not tolerate any form of misconduct from security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary that is disciplined and professional and will serve Nigeria and Nigerians with dignity and patriotism.

“In this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

