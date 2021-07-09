Nigerian govt orders resident doctors, others to withdraw strike notices

The Federal Government on Friday directed the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to withdraw their strike notices immediately.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, gave the directive at a news conference held at the end of a meeting with the Presidential Committee on Salaries, relevant government stakeholders and professional associations and trade unions in the health sector in Abuja.

The two bodies had recently declared the intention to embark on a fresh strike to press home their demands for improved welfare and other conditions of service.

The minister said: “I told them (unions) to withdraw because it is arm-twisting. It is not allowed in International Labour Organisation Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation. So, we expect them to withdraw those notices they gave.

“JOHESU gave 15-day ultimatum with effect from June 28. NARD gave 28-day ultimatum from when the day they had their National Executive Council.

“Those things are arm twisting and I told them that they must withdraw them because the issues they are bringing in here are tangential issues.

“They have nothing to do with this discussion on fixing a new hazard allowance for health professionals and workers.”

He stressed that the federal government would take the final decision on the new hazard allowance for health workers in the country.

