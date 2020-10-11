Nigerian govt orders stoppage of salaries of university employees not enrolled on IPPIS

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the stoppage of salaries of any university employee who is not enrolled on the controversial Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

This was contained in a memo which was issued on Saturday by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to all university vice chancellors through the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria, Federal Universities.

The memo with reference number OAGF/IPPIS/446/1/159, dated October 8, 2020, and signed by the Director, IPPIS, Nsikak Ben, for the AGF, also stated that the directive will take effect from November 2020.

It reads thus in part; “I am directed to inform you that any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the IPPIS, either as a result of study leave (with pay), maternity leave or on medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll.

“This is with effect from November 2020, except such staff presents himself/herself for the biometric data capture at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Abuja.”

The government said such worker would have to appear with an introductory letter/IPPIS enrolment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the institution.

It added that all supporting documents should include evidence of six months’ salary, according to bank statements.

“In view of the above, kindly inform your staff in this category to urgently avail themselves for the biometric data capture at the OAGF,” the government stated in its memo to the vice chancellors.

It, however, noted that exemption might only be given where institutions provided evidence of study leave.

This came after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) once again kicked against the imposition of IPPIS and vowed to protect university autonomy with the last drop of their blood.

The vow was made in a statement issued on Friday by the National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, during a press statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

