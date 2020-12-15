Nigerian govt orders telcos to block SIMs without NINs

The Nigerian government has ordered the mobile telecommunication operators (telcos) to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) after December 30.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the SIM update exercise would take place from December 16 to December 30.

According to him, the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, in Abuja.

Adinde added that the meeting was convened by the minister following an earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators.

He said the need to consolidate on the success of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance of operators in the sector was exhaustively discussed at the meeting.

The NCC spokesman said: “Operators have been directed to require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers will take place within two weeks, from December 16, 2020, to December 30, 2020. After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the withdrawal of operating license.”

