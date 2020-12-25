Nigerian govt orders universities to suspend academic activities over COVID-19

The Federal Government on Friday directed vice-chancellors of universities to suspend academic activities involving large crowds on campuses over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Administration at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, who gave the directive in a circular, also ordered the suspension of conferences and seminars in the universities.

He directed that the universities should remain closed during the intervening period, pending further directives by the government on the reopening of schools.

The directive came just three days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its nine-month strike.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt won’t give ASUU opportunity to go on strike again – Ngige

The government had on Monday directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home effective from Wednesday over the spike in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country.

Maiyaki said: “Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands, and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks, and reducing the number of visitors to offices.”

Join the conversation

Opinions