Nigerian govt partners German firm to find cure for Lassa fever

The Nigerian Minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has said that the federal government is in partnership with a German research firm to develop a vaccine against the Lassa Fever.

Mr. Ehanire made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with state health commissioners of the 36 states in the country at an event organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

He mentioned that the disease had spread across 27 states out of the 36 states.

Read also: Two terror commanders, policeman die during Ansaru camp’s invasion

“I thank you all at this point for commendation the federal ministry of health has received in its efforts to contain the outbreak of Lassa Fever which has moved to about 27 states as at the last count. And we are in collaboration to ensure that the Coronavirus does not enter Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other services are coordinating the government response to control the outbreak and also to prevent importation, progress is being made on developing a vaccine against Lassa fever with the help of a German medical research firm,” he said.

However, the health minister said that there is need to strengthen the primary healthcare system in the fight against the scourge, while noting private hospitals also have a role to play as state hospitals cannot meet the demand to the Nigeria population.

According to NCDC no fewer than 82 cases have been found in 2020 and over 14 persons have lost their lives in the outbreak of the disease.

Ripples Nigeria also reported how doctors have been infected and some have lost their lives in the fight against the epidemic.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions