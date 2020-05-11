Nigerian govt pays students on scholarship abroad

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said Monday the Federal Government has paid Nigerian students on scholarship abroad.

Nwajiuba, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing on in Abuja, said the beneficiaries of such federal government’s gesture were paid through the Nigerian embassies in various countries where they were studying.

The minister said the country’s embassies in United Kingdom, Russian and other countries had received the payment, adding that the Nigeria High Commission in the UK had confirmed receipt of payment.

He said: “The money was paid this (Monday) afternoon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it has finished processing all the money and forward to appropriate countries.”

He, however, said the Nigerian embassy in Russia was yet to confirm receipt of payment of the funds.

