Nigerian govt plans construction of six facilities to tackle cancer

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to construct six facilities in order to tackle the scourge of cancer amongst the populace.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who further noted that the Federal Government was making plans to make the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) available.

Ehanire said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2022 International Cancer Week (ICW).

The event had “Bridging the Cancer Care Gap: Improving Diagnosis and Multidisciplinary Management” as its theme.

Ehanire was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Hon. Joseph Ekumankama.

“We are currently taking steps to expand the CHF to additional six centres in order to improve access to the fund nationwide and to make it as close to the people as possible.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt disregards medical brain drain, says country has ‘enough doctors’

“We are also taking steps to make the fund available for more cancers especially in children instead of limiting it to the cancers of breast, cervix and prostate,” Ehanire said.

He added that six pilot hospitals were already providing care to more than 1,500 cancer patients who were in need.

Additionally, he mentioned that more than 400 cancer patients had begun receiving care through the CHF project.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the home of the contributing fund, which was established by the federal government to lessen the financial burden of cancer treatment for Nigerians who could not afford it.

Through the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP) program, according to Ehanire, the Ministry of Health and its collaborators have improved access to cancer therapy.

Additionally, he stated that more than 2,000 patients had already signed up for care at 17 hospitals, and that six more institutions will be activated by the end of 2022.

Ehanire stated that the lack of pathology professionals and the capability for immunohistochemistry and other specialized studies made diagnosis one of the biggest obstacles in cancer practice in Nigeria.

He said that the federal government was already developing training programs for healthcare personnel in coordination with a number of partners.

However, the minister claimed that the National Cancer Control Plan (2018-2022), which came to an end in July, helped the federal government of Nigeria achieve its goals in the battle against cancer.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now