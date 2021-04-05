Nigerian govt pledges to bring perpetrators of Ebonyi killings to justice | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt pledges to bring perpetrators of Ebonyi killings to justice
The Federal Government has pledged to ensure that the victims of the recent attacks on three communities in the Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, by unknown gunmen get justice.
The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, while addressing stakeholders of the state in Abakaliki, after an inspection of the affected communities on Sunday, promised that the assailants would be arrested and duly prosecuted.
“I convey the condolences from President Muhammadu Buhari as there is no justification whatsoever for the killings and destruction of property.
“The killings must be condemned in its strongest terms as the victims must have lived together for long with those who may have killed them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Osinbajo said it was the responsibility of the federal, state, and local governments to ensure that such killings did not occur, however, he said he was pleased that the political leaders in the Egedegede Community found some facts and evidence, which would help security agencies in their investigations.
“This would help trace the perpetrators of this terrible act but our duty as political leaders is to maintain absolute peace in areas where we serve as leaders.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi Police refutes reports about escape of suspects from custody
“We need to ensure that relief is sent to the affected areas as the National Emergency Management Agency, among other relevant agencies, would be mobilised to assist the people with relief materials,” he added.
He said the Federal Government has beefed security in the affected areas and other parts of the state by deploying additional soldiers and police officers in the areas.
In his remarks, the governor of the state, David Umahi, thanked the Vice President for his visit to the state even in its mournful situation.
“You must have been reading in newspapers and the social media the number of insults which South-East governors receive for their efforts to ensure the unity of Nigeria.
“I thank God that we prevented a serious retaliation when the incident occurred but as the chief security officer of the state, I cannot control the situation if such an attack re-occurs,” he said.
Also, the immediate predecessor of the current governor, Chief Martin Elechi, charged the Federal Government to immediately stem the killings and destruction across the country as it has become embarrassing.
Representative of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Ebonyi Chapter, Chief Eni Uduma, said the people can no longer tolerate the incessant killings and destructions of their property by those suspected to be herders.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...