Nigerian govt pledges to bring perpetrators of Ebonyi killings to justice | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has pledged to ensure that the victims of the recent attacks on three communities in the Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, by unknown gunmen get justice.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, while addressing stakeholders of the state in Abakaliki, after an inspection of the affected communities on Sunday, promised that the assailants would be arrested and duly prosecuted.

“I convey the condolences from President Muhammadu Buhari as there is no justification whatsoever for the killings and destruction of property.

“The killings must be condemned in its strongest terms as the victims must have lived together for long with those who may have killed them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo said it was the responsibility of the federal, state, and local governments to ensure that such killings did not occur, however, he said he was pleased that the political leaders in the Egedegede Community found some facts and evidence, which would help security agencies in their investigations.

“This would help trace the perpetrators of this terrible act but our duty as political leaders is to maintain absolute peace in areas where we serve as leaders.

“We need to ensure that relief is sent to the affected areas as the National Emergency Management Agency, among other relevant agencies, would be mobilised to assist the people with relief materials,” he added.

He said the Federal Government has beefed security in the affected areas and other parts of the state by deploying additional soldiers and police officers in the areas.

In his remarks, the governor of the state, David Umahi, thanked the Vice President for his visit to the state even in its mournful situation.

“You must have been reading in newspapers and the social media the number of insults which South-East governors receive for their efforts to ensure the unity of Nigeria.

“I thank God that we prevented a serious retaliation when the incident occurred but as the chief security officer of the state, I cannot control the situation if such an attack re-occurs,” he said.

Also, the immediate predecessor of the current governor, Chief Martin Elechi, charged the Federal Government to immediately stem the killings and destruction across the country as it has become embarrassing.

Representative of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Ebonyi Chapter, Chief Eni Uduma, said the people can no longer tolerate the incessant killings and destructions of their property by those suspected to be herders.

