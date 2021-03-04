Nigerian govt pledges to build one oxygen plant in each state | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has stated its plan to ensure the construction of one oxygen plant in every state in order to increase medical supplies to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, March 4, during the COVID-19 briefing at the State House in Abuja.

“The FG is building one oxygen plant in every State, to increase supplies,” he stated.

Read also: Buhari approves N6.45bn for oxygen plants to tackle COVID-19

Furthermore, Ehanire reiterated the need for peer policing in order to tackle the pandemic nationwide.

He said, “The President signed Public Health Regulations in February 2021. The idea is not to use law enforcement to chase people, but instead for us to police ourselves – peer policing. I want to appeal for that self and peer policing.

“The Health Ministry priorities include:

Continuing to reduce infection

Improving treatment options

Sustaining routine treatment

Develop a National Emergency Medical Service, to provide emergency services to citizens where & when they need it

Deployment of Vaccines.”

Ehanire also revealed the “three 3 sources of Vaccines for Nigeria:

COVAX (GAVI & others)

Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), supported by African Union.

Bilateral Assistance: Governments of India and Russia have offered us doses of their vaccines.

