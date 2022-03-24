Nigerian govt pledges to increase security to halt pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft

The Federal Government has pledged to ensure a stop to incidences of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in order to ensure maximum production in the country.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said this on Wednesday at Bonny Island, Rivers, while addressing officers of the 146 Battalion and other security agencies represented in the fight against oil theft.

Sylva was on an assessment tour of some illegal mining sites at the Niger Delta region creek with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Group Managing Director, NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, among other dignitaries.

According to the Minister, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the illegal activities must stop and had called for an assessment of the devastation occasioned by the activities of the criminals.

He said, “you are here on a mission, I commend you for all the good work you have done our nation depends on this asset to survive , oil and gas is one of the major sustaining asset of the country.

“Unfortunately, we have had a lot of insecurity around oil facilities and pipelines, this can no.longer be condoned. Mr President has directed that this must stop.

“You are here as gallant officers to protect these facilities, hence forth we will be working closely with you to ensure that there is zero loss to our production.

“You have done so well so far as the Chief of Defence Staff said, there is still ground to cover, so let us all work together and protect these national assets for the good of all.”

Sylva added the government was determined to stop it because it could not afford the continuation of the insecurity in the industry adding that the criminals have their days numbered.

“We are here to reclaim this industry for the country because the country has lost so much from the activities of these criminals and government can no longer afford these activities,” the minister said.

