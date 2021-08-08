Nigerian govt postpones phase two of COVID-19 vaccination

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has postponed the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The committee’s Director of Press, Mr. Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.

The exercise was earlier slated to commence at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Bassey said the exercise was postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

The United States donated four million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria on August 1.

The statement read: “This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances.

“A new date will be communicated.”

