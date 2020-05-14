Nigerian govt praises health workers for ‘nursing’ 1,071 COVID-19 patients back to health

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Thursday the Nigerian government’s testing strategy on the pandemic was yielding results.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said at the PTF briefing in Abuja that as statistics on COVID- 19 infection continued to come out daily, the indications showed that the government’s testing strategy was yielding results because it could now give care to those in dire need of medical attention.

He said: “The PTF wishes to congratulate all our front line health workers that have collectively nursed back to health, a total of 1,071 Nigerians already discharged from the various isolation centres.

“These health workers have put in all, even beyond the call of duty, to save lives and we also congratulate all those that have been discharged and urge them to come out and tell their stories.”

He said there was need to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 was real, adding that the virus was deadly and prevention was better than cure.

According to the SGF, there was no better convincing and compelling evidence of the reality of the dangers than the experiences of those that had been discharged from the treatment rooms.

