Nigerian govt presents proposed guidelines for reopening of schools to NASS

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had submitted the proposed guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country to the National Assembly.

Nwajiuba, who disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said in the document, the federal government suggested how the country’s education sector could be moved forward during this pandemic.

He also intimated the lawmakers of the ministry’s plans for schools to resume across the country

The federal government had in March ordered the shutdown of schools across the country in a bid to check the spread of the virus among the citizens.

The minister said: “In the document provided, we have suggested how we can move our education sector forward during this pandemic.

“We don’t want to make it known at this time so that some people will not take our proposed guidelines for school reopening.

“Even if the Senate has not called us, we would have come to you to discuss with you because we have already discussed with the House of Representatives.

“The documents were presented to you so that you can criticise and make inputs as major stakeholders.”

