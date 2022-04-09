Nigerian govt probes recurring failure of power grid

The Federal Government has commenced a probe into the recurring collapse of the country’s national grid.

The power grid collapsed for the third time in less than one month at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, throwing Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country into total blackout.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Isa Sanusi, said the process of restoring power to the affected states was ongoing.

Sanusi noted that some sections of the national grid had been energised to ensure restoration of power to consumers.

The statement read: “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 18:30hrs on April 8, resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

” A detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and System Operator of the national grid.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments.

“The reforms included Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and other investments that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.”

