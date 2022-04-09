News
Nigerian govt probes recurring failure of power grid
The Federal Government has commenced a probe into the recurring collapse of the country’s national grid.
The power grid collapsed for the third time in less than one month at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, throwing Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country into total blackout.
The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Isa Sanusi, said the process of restoring power to the affected states was ongoing.
Sanusi noted that some sections of the national grid had been energised to ensure restoration of power to consumers.
The statement read: “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 18:30hrs on April 8, resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.
READ ALSO: Another blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses for third time under one month
” A detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and System Operator of the national grid.
“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments.
“The reforms included Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and other investments that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...