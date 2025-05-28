Nigerian govt promises full WAEC CBT shift by 2026

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fully transitioning to Computer-Based Test (CBT) examinations for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and other exam bodies by 2026.

He stated this while monitoring the conduct of WAEC’s CBT examinations in Abuja.

Alausa expressed optimism about Nigeria’s capacity to modernise its examination system and reduce widespread malpractice through digital innovation.

The minister described the shift from traditional pen-and-paper exams to CBT as a historic and crucial step toward fairness and educational integrity.

He said: “We are working very hard to eliminate fraud in our exam system, and WAEC is taking the lead.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt insists on tax clearance for free WAEC registration

“We now have clear evidence that when exams are done using technology, the level of fraud is minimised to almost zero.”

According to the minister, all WAEC multiple-choice exams will be conducted using CBT by November this year.

He added that essay questions and NECO examinations would follow suit by 2026.

On infrastructure and logistics, particularly in remote areas, Alausa acknowledged the challenges but assured that scalable solutions are in progress.

“Are we going to be ready to provide every single needed infrastructure by November? Absolutely not.

“But as we move into the future, we will be ready. We have to challenge ourselves as government,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now