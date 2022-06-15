Nigerian govt promises improved power supply from July 1

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday assured the citizens of improved power supply from July 1.

The NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, gave the assurance at an interactive session with journalists after the Second Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) meeting in Lagos.

The meeting was attended by top officials of NERC, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Generation Companies as well electricity Distribution Companies.

He said NERC had facilitated a contractual agreement between the Gencos, TCN, and the 11 DisCos that would guarantee the generation, transmission and distribution of an average of 5,000MW of electricity daily to customers effective from July 1.

The NERC chief said the contract was binding on all the players across the sector’s value chain and stipulates penalties for any party that defaults on the arrangement under the new regime.

Power supply in Nigeria has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year with many consumers, particularly in Lagos, enjoying less than 10 hours of power supply per week.

Garba said: “Yes, we have had discussions with the gas suppliers within our regulatory space. We have them on board to ensure that once we made the commercial requirements, gas was going to flow.

“Now, for transmission we have heard of figures well in excess of 5,000MW and clearly TCN will be able to deliver that.

“I recall clearly that in March last year we had 5,400MW. So, it means it is quite possible based on signed commitments.”

“So, in a situation where Gencos are able to deliver 5,000MW but TCN is unable to do so, they’ll pay the penalty to the generation company and so on.

“And whenever the power is available and DisCos do not take the power; then they will pay liquidated damages that will compensate other market participants.

“We might not have 24/7 power supply from July 1 but Nigerians will see the trajectory because the target is to have an average of 5,000MW daily for transmission and distribution.”

He also blamed the recent collapse of the national grid on inadequate gas supply, maintenance of some thermal stations as well as vandalisation of power infrastructure and gas pipelines by criminals.

