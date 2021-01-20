Nigerian govt promises support for MSMEs

Federal Government on Tuesday promised continued support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in order to create more job opportunities for the nation’s teeming youths.

The Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Alhaji Dikko Radda, made the pledge during an MSME’s Support Organisation Dialogue in Kano.

Read also: Nigerian govt offers free registration to MSMEs to attract investment

He said the dialogue was aimed at bringing key stakeholders in the Nigerian MSME Ecosystem to discuss possible measures at moving the sector forward despite the COVID–19 pandemic.

Radda, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Partnership and Coordination in the agency, Dr. Friday Okpara, said the MSME was considered a key factor in economic transformation globally, and called for greater emphasis in the sector to achieve the set objectives.

Join the conversation

Opinions