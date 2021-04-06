Nigerian govt promises to clear pension arrears by June | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian govt promises to clear pension arrears by June
The Federal government has promised to clear arrears of all pension payments to retired civil servants in the next two months.
Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in charge of the administration of pensions of federal retirees made this pledge while announcing that the commission has paid N6.2 billion arrears to 16,210 pensioners under its Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS)
In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, Ejikeme also assured that pensioners’ welfare and wellbeing are of utmost priority.
“By the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021, all issues relating to short payments, gratuity and other forms of arrears for Civil Service Pensioners would be settled,” the statement.
Read also: Nigeria’s pension contributors add N167.74bn in 3 months
The statement also disclosed that PTAD has embarked on an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise in a bid to clear all pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for the civil service pensioners and their next of kin.
“So far, the directorate has been able to review, compute, recomputed, during the exercise (September 2020 – March 2021) a total of 46,284 pensioners’ files was reviewed for an end to end quality assurance.”
“A total sum of N6.2 billion has been paid as arrears of gratuity, monthly payments and one-off payments to 16,210 Pensioners/Nok that are qualified for the payment after the computation. Over 1,000 qualified pensioners not on payroll post verification have been put on the payroll and their arrears paid.”
“A key aspect of the project is geared towards continuous resolution of complaints and to ensure that pensioners who have outstanding documents e.g., bank statements, BVN, and other required documents were contacted so as to resolve their complaints effectively,” the statement noted.
