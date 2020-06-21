Nigerian govt protests demolition of its Embassy staff quarters in Ghana

The federal government of Nigeria has strongly condemned the demolition of a section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a series of tweets posted on his timeline on Sunday denounced the action and also demanded that urgent action be made by the Ghanaian government to find the perpetrators as well as provide protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.

”We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GhanaMFA” Onyeama tweeted.

Reports say the building was brought down by a bulldozer late Friday, June 19, following claims by a businessman who said he owned the piece of land where the Nigerian High Commission’s staff quarters was erected.

The man reportedly showed up last week with some papers to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building.

Further reports revealed that the businessman returned to the property with a bulldozer and began to pull down the building.

However some Nigerian officials contacted the Ghanaian police who showed up and prevented further damage to the building.

